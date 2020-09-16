Subscribe
Home >News >India >Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for covid-19
New Delhi: In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at Parliament House on the opening day of Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. Gadkari on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, tested positive for coronavirus.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for covid-19

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST Shreya Nandi

Gadkari has isolated himself and asked all those who came in contact with him to follow covid-19 related protocols

Road transport and highways and MSME minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has been tested positive for covid-19.

Gadkari has isolated himself and asked all those who came in contact with him to follow covid-19 related protocols.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari said in a tweet.

"I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he said.

On Monday, around 25 members of parliament (MPs) and around 40 people working in the Parliament were tested positive for covid-19, Mint had reported. Parliamentarians such as Meenakshi Lekhi, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanta Majumdar, among others were tested positive.

Covid-19 cases in India continued to rise.

The active number of covid-19 cases in India breached 10 lakh mark on Wednesday as the country already crossed the 5 million milestone. According to health ministry, 90,123 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

