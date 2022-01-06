OPEN APP
Union Minister Nityanand Rai tests Covid positive, isolates himself
NEW DELHI : The union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Declaration comes a day after he had attended an event where chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces were present.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps," Rai tweeted in Hindi.

The minister had attended an event on Wednesday where where Ayushman health cards were distributed among CAPF personnel.

Chiefs of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB attended the event. The NSG was represented by an Inspector General-rank officer. 

Rai, 56, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, is Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

