Nitin Gadkari receives 3 threat calls in Nagpur, security beefed up1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
- Union minister Nitin Gadkari's office landline received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am and 12.32 pm from BSNL: DCP, Nagpur, Rahul Madane
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, 14 January, reportedly received three threatening phone calls from an unknown office to the Nagpur office of the minister. Nagpur Police has beefed up security for the minister.
According to police officials, the calls were received at three different times throughout the morning. The calls started around 11:25am, according to a report by news agency ANI.
The office received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm at the landline number of Gadkari's office from the BSNL network-registered number.
The Nagpur Police has confirmed that the call records are being obtained and further investigation is underway.
“Union minister Nitin Gadkari's office landline received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am and 12.32 pm from BSNL," Nagpur DCP Rahul Madane was quoted as saying by ANI.
“The call details are being obtained, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari… Further probe is underway," the senior police official added.
The senior official said that security around the Nagpur office of Gadkari and the minister's current program venue has been increased owing to the threat calls.
"There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR (Call Detail Record). An analysis is underway and the existing security has been increased. The security at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari has also beefed up," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rahul Madane, Nagpur said.
He also said that the cyber team and other investigative teams of the Nagpur police have deployed to investigate the matter.
The police have increased the security wherever Gadkari's programs were held, it added.
A probe into the matter is underway.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled 'Surakshit Safar', an initiative by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in association with Rosmerta Technologies Limited.
