Union minister Prahlad Patel tests COVID-19 positive

Bhopal: Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

The BJP MP from Damoh Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh said his test report was received on Wednesday night.

"I have tested positive. Those who met me on Tuesday should take adequate precautions," the minister tweeted.

Patel's ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.

Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

