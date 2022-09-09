Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurates NMMC in Hyderabad

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurates NMMC in Hyderabad3 min read . 07:55 PM IST
Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs inaugurated the National Mines Ministers’ Conference (NMMC) in Hyderabad on Friday
Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi inaugurated the two-day National Mines Ministers’ Conference (NMMC) on Friday at Hyatt Hyderabad, Ministry of Mines said in a statement.
The NMMC conference is another step in the direction of making the mineral sector ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ and promoting sustainable mining in the country.
The event is being graced by Mines Ministers from 11 States, Principal Secretaries/ Special Secretaries (Mines) and DGMs/DMGs from 19 states and 01 Union Territories along with the officials of Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Steel. CMDs from 14 CPSEs of Ministry of Mines Coal and Steel and heads of 10 Notified Private Exploration Agencies.
“The Union Government has introduced several reforms to boost Ease of Doing Business in the sector. Exploration of Mineral blocks is facilitated to aid auction of blocks to investors and the sector is made more competitive in order to increase the production of minerals by 200 per cent in 7 years," the Mines Minsitry said.
The theme of the conference is to develop strategies and increase the effectiveness of the new policy reforms brought out by the Union while we are entering Amrit Kal.
Considering the vital role of mineral exploration in the country in meeting the global demand for minerals in the coming decades, Union Government held the National Mining Ministers’ Conference to strengthen the ties between the Ministry of Mines and various state governments and discuss strategies need to achieve the goals being set for mining sector to be achieved in Amrit Kal by 2047.
“The minister also launched a digital platform called ‘The Mining Arena’. It is an interactive platform which will give people first-hand experience and information about the working of the Ministry of Mines. It will also provide an insight into the Ministry’s roles and responsibilities, its achievements and will also give an overview of Ministry’s attached offices, CPSEs and autonomous bodies," the Ministry of Mines said.
Discussions were held on the efforts made in the mining sector and effective utilisation of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funds by state governments. NMET so far has approved 238 projects out of which 132 projects have been completed by incurring an expenditure of ₹513.85 crore till date.
The Ministry of Mines has notified 10 private exploration agencies. These notified private exploration agencies shall be eligible for funding from the National Mineral Exploration trust.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Coal will hold sessions. Discussions are planned on reforms in the coal sector and their impact, land acquisition for coal mining, coal logistics and operationalization of allotted coal mines.
National Mining Ministers’ Conference was another step in the direction of making the mineral sector ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ and promoting Sustainable Mining. This goal of self-reliance can only be realized when state governments and the central government work in close cooperation with each other. This conference was one more step in the direction of working together to achieve our goal of increasing mineral production and achieving target of self-reliance in the Amrit Kal.
