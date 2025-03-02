Union minister Raksha Khadse says daughter molested in Jalgaon, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts: ‘Cheap act’

The daughter of Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse and a few other girls were allegedly harassed by miscreants in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. The SP of Jalgaon said that one accused was arrested in the case of molestation of Raksha Khadse's daughter and her friends.

“The search for the remaining six suspects is ongoing. A case was registered under the POCSO Act, Molestation, and IT Act,” police told IANS.

Raksha Khadse said on Sunday that the incident happened during a fair on February 28. "...The night before last, my daughter went to the fair, and this incident took place. Some boys harassed her...," Khadse said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quoted by news agency ANI, "There are some officials of a party who have done such a thing. It is a cheap act. Police have registered a case, and some have been arrested. This kind of harassment is wrong; they cannot be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them."

Maharashtra president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) faction Rohini Khadse also reacted to the molestation, saying, “If an incident like the molestation of a Union Minister's daughter can happen in Maharashtra, how will women and girls from ordinary families get justice?...”

Meanwhile, NCP leader Eknath Khadse it a social issue. He criticised the government's failure to address such incidents. He also vowed to raise the matter in the upcoming session, highlighting increased goondaism in their constituency.

Reacting to the molestation of Khadse's daughter in Jalgaon, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "...The government will take strict action, ensuring that the culprits are punished severely. This kind of mentality, which is disgraceful and claims to be a fight for protest, will not be tolerated. All those involved will be put behind bars..."