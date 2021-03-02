Subscribe
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Patna
Ravi Shankar Prasad receives his first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Patna

02:13 PM IST

  • RS Prasad had on Monday said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid vaccination facility as India expanded the nationwide vaccination exercise

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Patna, a day after the second phase of the mega vaccination drive against the virus began in India.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Patna, a day after the second phase of the mega vaccination drive against the virus began in India.

RS Prasad had on Monday said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid vaccination facility as India expanded the nationwide vaccination exercise.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad had said, "Modi ji had clearly said that our Covid warriors would be vaccinated first, and then us. To those who were questioning him, he has replied, 'I was waiting for my turn'. We ministers have decided to avail paid vaccination facility."

The Union Minister further added: "Today, when turn of people above 60 years came, PM was the first to lead from the front. I want to tell the Opposition that you will have enough opportunities to do politics in elections & otherwise, can we not unite in efforts against Corona?"

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Dr Vardhan received his jab of the indigenous Covaxin in front of cameras at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

His wife Nutan Goel too was vaccinated. The minister and wife paid 250 each, the capped fee for the Covid vaccine shot at private institutes.

Vardhan said the vaccines will prove to be "sanjeevani for all of us", referring to the mythological plant that is believed to have powers to cure all diseases.

The second phase of the vaccination campaign, for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 with comorbidities, began yesterday. Among other key names that got vaccinated today are Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

