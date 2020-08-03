Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to isolate at home after meeting Amit Shah

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into home isolation after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and had admitted himself into an hospital and advised everybody who had come in contact with him to either get himself tested or isolate themselves.

‘Friends! I’m absolutely fine. To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I’m working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise.Also reading books & enjoying classical music,’ this is what Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote in a tweet.

It was a day where several high profile leaders tested positive for Covid-19. One of those was Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa who confirmed the news in a tweet late on Sunday.

'I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,' is what CM wrote in a tweet.

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday amid rising number of cases in the state.

Just a few days ago, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also tested for Covid-19.

As per the latest numbers India has had over 18 Lakh coronavirus cases out of which nearly 12 lakh people have recovered.

38,175 people have so far lost their battle against the virus, 771 of which have come in the last 24 hours.

