Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP, is in the spotlight for rescuing a woman trapped under a truck. The incident was reported from the outskirts of the Singapura region near the Huzurabad area in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Huzurabad Assistant Commissioner of PoliceSrinivasji informed the news agency PTI that a truck from Karimnagar was heading towards Huzurabad. On the same route, a motorcycle was moving close to the truck when the pillion rider fell down and got stuck under the vehicle near Singapoor Village, about 25 km from Karimnagar.

“The hair of the woman stuck to a rod under the running truck. The vehicle was stopped immediately. There was no external injuries to the woman," PTI quoted the police official as saying. Meanwhile, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was en-route to Huzurabad Mandal, came across the disturbing site. He was travelling to Mulugu and reached the accident scene from the opposite direction. However, he immediately decided to discontinue his journey and save the life of the woman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman was bleeding, and her hair was caught under the truck's wheel. The truck driver stopped the vehicle after hearing the cries for help. Bandi Sanjay not only stopped trucks from crossing the spot but also directed the locals to cut her hair to free her. As can be seen in the video, the Union Minister made sure that the woman was rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as Divyasree, is a resident of Kalleda village in Manakondur Mandal. The Union Minister took the responsibility of taking care of the vitim's medical expenses. According to an ANI report, the injured woman was shifted to Karimnagar's private hospital Life Line Private Hospital.