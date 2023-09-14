Nipah outbreak: Centre sends teams to Kerala with lab units1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:51 PM IST
The Central government has deputed a high-level team from NIV with mobile units equipped with BSL-3 laboratories to Kerala’s Kozhikode to conduct on-ground testing.
New Delhi: In view of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the Union minister of state (health) Bharati Pravin Pawar reviewed the steps taken by the Centre and the state governments to contain the spread of the virus.
