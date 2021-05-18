Subscribe
Home >News >India >Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, dies due to COVID-19

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, dies due to COVID-19

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19.
1 min read . 12:45 PM IST Staff Writer

Jitender Balyan was elected as the village head of Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar district in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, died in AIIMS, Delhi due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the family members told PTI.

Jitender Balyan, who was the cousin brother of the union minister, was elected as the village head of Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar district in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He got infected with COVID-19 during election campaigning and was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, family members said.

