Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, dies due to COVID-19

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, died in AIIMS, Delhi due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the family members told PTI.
Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, died in AIIMS, Delhi due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the family members told PTI.
Jitender Balyan, who was the cousin brother of the union minister, was elected as the village head of Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar district in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Jitender Balyan, who was the cousin brother of the union minister, was elected as the village head of Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar district in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
He got infected with COVID-19 during election campaigning and was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, family members said.