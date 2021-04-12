Union minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.

In a tweet on Sunday night, he said, "I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself."

पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट कराया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।

पिछले कुछ दिनों से मेरे संपर्क में आये सभी साथियों से अनुरोध है कि वो भी अपना कोविड टेस्ट करा लें। — Dr. Sanjeev Balyan (@drsanjeevbalyan) April 11, 2021

Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.

