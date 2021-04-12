Subscribe
Home >News >India >Union minister Sanjeev Balyan tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.

In a tweet on Sunday night, he said, "I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself."

