Union minister Sanjeev Balyan tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.
Union minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.
Union minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.
In a tweet on Sunday night, he said, "I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself."
In a tweet on Sunday night, he said, "I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself."
Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.