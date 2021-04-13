Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 .

"I want to inform you that my "Corona test report has come positive". I don't have any kind of symptom, I request that all the people who came in contact with me, please follow the Corona safety rules. Together we will win this epidemic," Gangwar wrote in Twitter.

Shortly after, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saroj Pandey also said that she is infected with coronavirus.

Pandey said she has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after consultation with doctors and advised everybody who had come in contact with her to also get tested.

Cases in India

Meanwhile, 1,61,736 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,36,89,453, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday morning.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the health ministry said on Monday.

Among these, Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state reported 51,751 new Covid-19 cases. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 11,491 new cases.

The total number of fatalities due to the disease has reached 1,71,058 with 879 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination in India

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crores, the health ministry said.

A total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions.

"These include 90,33,621 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,58,103 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,78,589 FLWs (1stdose), 49,19,212 FLWs (2nddose), 4,17,12,654 1st dose beneficiaries and 22,53,077 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,42,18,175 (1st dose) and 7,59,654 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," the health ministry stated.

