Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal memorialises Assam movement

“Today, on the occasion of Swahid Diwas, I salute all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Assam. The people of Assam took part in the six year-long movement to protect the state from illegal immigrants and 860 martyrs gave their ultimate sacrifice to protect the unity and integrity of India. These great martyrs have written an unforgettable history of unparalleled patriotism and courage. The Assam Movement is a shining example of the united efforts of the indigenous people of Assam to protect the nation and its impact was far-reaching. The immortal sacrifice of the martyrs will continue to inspire the greater Assamese community and the nation forever," added Minister Sonowal.