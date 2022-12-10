Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal memorialises Assam movement

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal memorialises Assam movement1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, memorialized the Assam movement and those who perished in service of its goals.
The Assam movement, which lasted from 1979 to 1985, was an agitation led by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP). The moment was triggered by fears of illegal immigration into the state of Assam. It concluded in 1985, with the conclusion of the Assam Accord between the Government of India and the state government of Assam.
The Minister paid “glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement in a solemn programme in Goa today marking Swahid Diwas, the martyrdom day of Khargeswar Talukdar in 1979, the first martyr of the Assam Movement. The Union Minister is on a three-day visit to the coastal state. The programme held at Francisco Luis Gomes Garden in Panjim was organised by the Assam Society of Goa and was attended by members of the Assamese community and a host of dignitaries and locals," noted a press release.
“Today, on the occasion of Swahid Diwas, I salute all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Assam. The people of Assam took part in the six year-long movement to protect the state from illegal immigrants and 860 martyrs gave their ultimate sacrifice to protect the unity and integrity of India. These great martyrs have written an unforgettable history of unparalleled patriotism and courage. The Assam Movement is a shining example of the united efforts of the indigenous people of Assam to protect the nation and its impact was far-reaching. The immortal sacrifice of the martyrs will continue to inspire the greater Assamese community and the nation forever," added Minister Sonowal.
