In the age of social media and short-form content, people continuously scrolling through their phones has become a common sight. With the idea of digital transformation, the government is also pushing more and more people to join the internet and the accessibility of data is enhanced in a similar way. But, the actions of human beings are being closely observed by animals, and especially monkeys who are good at imitation are also imbibing the scrolling behavior of human beings.

A video shared by Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on the social media platform Twitter is being shared by citizens who are awestruck seeing the monkeys scrolling through a smartphone. The minister shared the video and captioned it “Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level!."

Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level! pic.twitter.com/VEpjxsOZa3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 19, 2023

The video which was viewed by more than 2 lakh people is being widely shared on social media. In the video, two monkeys can be seen scrolling through the screen of the smartphone and also reacting to the changes on the screen.

People on Twitter had multiple comments about the video and one user said, “Inquisitive mind and a curious soul... A learning experience for even the primates! The far-reaching consequences of knowledge and understanding !."

Another user also pointed out the level of focus and curiosity, the monkeys' possessed. “They behavior is so cool. Typically they snatch away things. Amazed by the level of focus and curiosity. Love this."

According to research on the behavior of monkeys, the imitation of human behavior is with purpose and is an important social behavior skill. However, the imitation capabilities of monkeys are lower than apes and other types of primates.