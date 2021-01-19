Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa hospital soon

Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa hospital soon1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 01:21 PM IST
- Union Minister Shripad Naik was in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident
- The Minister's wife and personal assistant died at the spot in the accident
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa Medical College (GMC) in 10 days. Naik was in hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.
Shripad Naik, 68, underwent surgeries for fractures on both hands and a leg during after he was admitted.
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday visited him in the hospital.
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the ailing minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Friday called up Naik to inquire about his health and had a short conversation with him.
