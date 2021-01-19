OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa hospital soon
Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa Medical College. (ANI)
Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa Medical College. (ANI)

Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa hospital soon

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 01:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Union Minister Shripad Naik was in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident
  • The Minister's wife and personal assistant died at the spot in the accident

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa Medical College (GMC) in 10 days. Naik was in hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.

Shripad Naik, 68, underwent surgeries for fractures on both hands and a leg during after he was admitted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premier Giuseppe Conte

Italian PM Conte pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote

3 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. File photo: Mint

India must remain an integral part of global economy: Amitabh Kant

2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

India to supply Covid vaccines to 6 countries from tomorrow in a phased manner: MEA

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Selected applicants will be provided quantum computing hardware and other tools through a quantum computing service called Amazon Braket

MeitY collaborates with Amazon to set up India’s first quantum computing lab

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

The Minister's wife and personal assistant died at the spot in the accident.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday visited him in the hospital.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the ailing minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Friday called up Naik to inquire about his health and had a short conversation with him.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout