Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday, after undergoing treatment for more than a month for injuries he sustained in a fatal accident.

According to a statement by his office issued on Monday, "Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa Medical College Hospital, Bambolim on February 24."

The minister is fit for discharge and can continue taking treatment from home, said GMCH dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

On January 28, the hospital authorities informed that the health of Union Minister Shripad Naik is stable and he was recovering well.

Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.

Accompanied by his wife and personal assistant, Naik was on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Naik said he plans to attend the upcoming session of the Parliament if doctors advise it.

"I will attend the session of the Parliament depending on doctors' advice," he said, adding that he had watched the last session on television from his hospital bed.

Despite being hospitalised, the minister said he has been working and has signed papers, which will be tabled on the floor of the House.

On January 19, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was given the responsibilities of Union Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik, who is in hospital and undergoing treatment after a road accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind temporarily assigned the Ministry of AYUSH (independent charge) to Rijiju, a decision taken on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju will hold Naik's responsibilities until he resumes work after recovery.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via