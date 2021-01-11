Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka

Union Minister Shripad Naik was injured while his wife was killed when the car they were travelling in met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Karnatak on Monday.

They were en route Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place. According to the police, the minister's wife died on the spot. Three other people are seriously injured.

Naik, who is the Union Minister of state for AYUSH (independent), is out of danger.

A case has been registered.

