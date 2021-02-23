OPEN APP
Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from Goa hospital on 24 Feb
Union Minister Shripad Naik (PTI)
Union Minister Shripad Naik (PTI)

Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from Goa hospital on 24 Feb

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 06:43 AM IST ANI

Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka

Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from a hospital in Goa's Bambolim on February 24.

According to a statement by his office issued on Monday, "Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa Medical College Hospital, Bambolim on February 24."

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

On January 28, the hospital authorities informed that the health of Union Minister Shripad Naik is stable and he was recovering well.

Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.

Accompanied by his wife and personal assistant, Naik was on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur.His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

On January 19, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was given the responsibilities of Union Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik, who is in hospital and undergoing treatment after a road accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind temporarily assigned the Ministry of AYUSH (independent charge) to Rijiju, a decision taken on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju will hold Naik's responsibilities until he resumes work after recovery.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

