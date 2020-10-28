Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19

During her election rally, the Union Minister asserted that "riches acquired through the fodder scam" will find no takers among the self-respecting people of the state. The firebrand BJP leader, who addressed her first couple of rallies in the state, also invoked the imagery of Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, and remarked that people knew "she comes carrying the lotus and not the lantern", an obvious allusion to the poll symbols of BJP and the RJD respectively.