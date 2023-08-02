Minister Jitendra Singh calls for advancements in battery technology and recycling

Minister Jitendra Singh calls for advancements in battery technology and recycling2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Singh underlined the significance of developing cost-effective storage technologies to boost market adoption of EVs and stressed the importance of promoting battery recycling technologies to ensure a sustainable approach in managing battery waste.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday highlighted the pressing need for advancements in battery storage and recycling technology due to rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs).
