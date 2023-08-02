Minister Jitendra Singh calls for advancements in battery technology and recycling

While addressing the challenges faced in battery storage research, the minister highlighted the issue of sourcing raw materials. He noted that despite the substantial demand for Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries in India, the country still heavily relies on imports due to the lack of domestic Li-ion battery manufacturing. Additionally, essential raw materials like lithium and cobalt are scarce and must be imported, further accentuating the need to develop a robust supply chain for electrode materials and components.