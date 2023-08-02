Telecom network to boost services on national highways: Minister1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:54 PM IST
In India, the expansion of 5G network is progressing rapidly. Approximately 1 lakh sites were completed in 5 months, followed by 2 lakh in 8 months and 3 lakh in 10 months, which will greatly benefit road network
New Delhi: Union minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation VK Singh on Wednesday said that the telecommunication network is being used in a big way along the national highways to provide better services.
