comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ News / India/  Telecom network to boost services on national highways: Minister
Back

New Delhi: Union minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation VK Singh on Wednesday said that the telecommunication network is being used in a big way along the national highways to provide better services.

Highlighting the achievements of the telecommunications department and their impact on all other ministries and departments, he said MoRTH is coordinating with the department of telecommunications to ensure that there is an uninterrupted mobile phone network along the national highways.

The minister said, “An initiative is underway to expand 4G coverage in uncovered villages by installing mobile towers to ensure 4G services reach every nook and corner of the country. This will directly benefit our road network, enabling us to prevent accidents and mishaps effectively".

Singh said, “In India, the expansion of 5G network is progressing rapidly. Approximately 1 lakh sites were completed in 5 months, followed by 2 lakh in 8 months and 3 lakh in 10 months, which will greatly benefit our road network."

“Additionally, we are making the tolling system satellite and camera-based. A pilot project is underway to implement barrierless tolling, which uses satellite based technology, on the Delhi-Meerut Express. We are also working on improving optical fibre network,“ he added.

The minister said total outlay for the mobile tower projects is more than 43,868 crore. He said 5G has been rolled out in 631 districts.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 03:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout