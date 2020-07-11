Union minister wants 'strict population control law', gives China's example

Union minister Giriraj Singh called for a strict l... moreUnion minister Giriraj Singh called for a strict law to check India's 'exploding population'. He gave the example of China to state that if the neighbouring country hadn't enacted a law in 1979, its population would've been higher by 60 crore today. Singh argued that since resources are limited, India needs to check its population level in order to ensure development. He made the comments on the occasion of World Population Day. India, with around 130 crore people, is the second-most populous country in the world