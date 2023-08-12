Union Minister Yadav advocates biodiversity integration for India's sustainable development2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Indian minister supports biodiversity preservation for economic progress. Emphasizes the need for elephant conservation efforts.
NEW DELHI: During a speech commemorating World Elephant Day, Bhupender Yadav, the union minister of environment, forest, and climate change, as well as labour and employment, voiced support for the incorporation of biodiversity preservation into India's economic progress. This integration, he stated, would be pivotal in maintaining ecological balance and ensuring sustained prosperity.