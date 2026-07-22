Union ministers J P Nadda, Jitendra Singh visit Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta hospital: Report

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Tuesday visited activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, hours after he was shifted there from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

According to PTI, the two Union ministers met Wangchuk at the hospital after he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) under the supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist.

Wangchuk was brought to Medanta in an ambulance at around 7.30 pm under tight security. The social activist's treatment began under the care of a specialised medical team.

HC orders Wangchuk's immediate transfer from Safdarjung Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed Wangchuk's immediate transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, where doctors with the required expertise would monitor his condition.

The order came after Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, moved the court seeking his transfer to a hospital of their choice. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia accepted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission that the Centre had no objection to the transfer.

The court also directed Medanta Hospital to constitute a specialised medical team to supervise Wangchuk's treatment and asked the activist to follow medical advice while remaining under continuous medical supervision. It observed that allowing the transfer would safeguard his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

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Wangchuk's vital parameters stable In a statement, the Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk was discharged at 6.40 pm and handed over to the Medanta medical team in compliance with the High Court's directions.

"At the time of discharge, his vital parameters were stable. However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L," the statement read.