Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh submit resignations1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 06:06 PM IST
- Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh submit their resignations to PM Modi a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term gets over
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister RCP Singh have submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term gets over, government sources informed on Wednesday. This is the first time that sitting ministers are out of both Houses of Parliament.