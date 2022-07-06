Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister RCP Singh have submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term gets over, government sources informed on Wednesday. This is the first time that sitting ministers are out of both Houses of Parliament.

However, an ANI report cited that both may continue as a minister for another six months before they get re-elected to either house but in this case, they will have to take the oath of office of Minister again.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota

Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar denied RCP Singh's election to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)