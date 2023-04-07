Shipping ministry to exceed 4-yr asset monetization aim1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:27 PM IST
The goal is to raise ₹ 6,760 crore this fiscal year through the development of berths and terminals at major ports under the PPP initiative.
NEW DELHI : The union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways is set to widely surpass its four-year asset monetization target of ₹12,828 crore ahead of the deadline thanks to robust awarding of projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
