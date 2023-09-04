Amid falling coal stocks, gencos told to blend 4% imported coal2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST
In a recent notification, the power ministry noted that Grid India has projected continuation of high power demand through FY24 because of which there is a need to continue blending imported coal.
NEW DELHI : With thermal power plants left with just 10 days of coal stock even as power demand soars, the union ministry of power has directed all domestic coal-based power plants to blend 4% imported coal till March 2024.
