Union power ministry denies electricity shortage in national capital

“In addition, guidelines have also been issued regarding utilisation of unallocated power, on 11.10.2021 to meet the increased demand from the coal based power generation. Under these guidelines, the states have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State; and in case of surplus power, the states are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy state," the statement said.