New Delhi: You no longer need to visit the RTO to avail of certain services. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification to make 58 citizen-centric services online.

These services are related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit and transfer of ownership among others.

Eliminating the need to visit the RTO, these services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, the ministry said in a statement.

“Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden," it said.

Consequently, the footfall at the RTOs is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning, said the Ministry.

According to the notification issued by the ministry, any person who does not have an Aadhaar number may avail of such service in physical form by establishing the identity by submitting an alternative document physically with the respective authority as per CMVR 1989.