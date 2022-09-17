Union Road Ministry makes 58 citizen-centric services online1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 12:59 PM IST
These services are related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit and transfer of ownership among others.
New Delhi: You no longer need to visit the RTO to avail of certain services. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification to make 58 citizen-centric services online.