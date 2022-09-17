OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Union Road Ministry makes 58 citizen-centric services online
Listen to this article

New Delhi: You no longer need to visit the RTO to avail of certain services. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification to make 58 citizen-centric services online.

These services are related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit and transfer of ownership among others.

Eliminating the need to visit the RTO, these services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, the ministry said in a statement.

“Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden," it said.

Consequently, the footfall at the RTOs is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning, said the Ministry.

According to the notification issued by the ministry, any person who does not have an Aadhaar number may avail of such service in physical form by establishing the identity by submitting an alternative document physically with the respective authority as per CMVR 1989.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout