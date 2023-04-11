Centre plans capital support for building inland waterways ships1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:08 AM IST
VGF is a partial government capital grant for large and long-gestation public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects
The Union shipping ministry is working on a ₹5,000 crore package to encourage the construction of inland vessels and ships to develop a blue economy and achieve self-reliance, two people aware of the development said. As part of the plans, the government will provide viability-gap funding (VGF) for companies ready to build these vessels.
