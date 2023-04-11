Centre plans capital support for building inland waterways ships

Annual cargo movement on waterways has increased from 30 million tonnes in FY15 to over 116 mt in FY23, with expectations that it would rise further to over 200 mt by 2030. The modal share of inland cargo movement is also set to grow over 5% by 2030, which would require more vessels. In an interview, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal indicated expanding financial support to encourage vessel manufacturing. He had said that under the Ship Building Financial Assistance (SBFA) policy, financial support is given to Indian shipyards to make India an attractive destination for technologically advanced green ships, and more support would be extended to manufacture all kinds of vessels.