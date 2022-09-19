Union sports minister to felicitate players of Guru Nanak Dev University Tuesday

The minister will honour players who brought laurels to the university in various sports at the International Khelo India and All India Inter-University levels with cash awards for outstanding athletes and trophies to best performing colleges.
New Delhi: Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur will felicitate players of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar at annual sports prize distribution function on Tuesday.
The minister will honour players who brought laurels to the university in various sports at the International Khelo India and All India Inter-University levels with cash awards for outstanding athletes and trophies to best performing colleges.
Cabinet minister for department of sports and youth services, Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, will give presidential remarks at the ceremony.
Guru Nanak Dev University has made significant progress in the field of sports. It has won India’s prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for a record period of 23 times. It has produced 35 Arjuna Awardees, 6 Padma Shri Awardees and 2 Dronacharya Awardees.
Each year, the Department of Physical Education (Allied Teaching) organizes more than 90 Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-College (Men and Women) Championships and sends more than 70 University teams (Men and Women) for participation in All India Inter-University Championships.
Sports Authority of India has set up Khelo India centres in sports disciplines hockey and handball and Khelo India academies in sports disciplines fencing and archery on the university campus.
