Goyal to discuss growth opportunities, sustainability at technical textiles brainstorming session1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:23 PM IST
The conference will bring together leaders, manufacturers, researchers, and representatives from central and state governments to discuss the sector’s future growth and development
New Delhi: Union textile minister Pyush Goyal will attend a Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session on technical textiles, during the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam on 21 April in Rajkot, Gujarat.
