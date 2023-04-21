New Delhi: Union textile minister Pyush Goyal will attend a Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session on technical textiles, during the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam on 21 April in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The session, which is part of the flagship National Technical Textiles Mission, aims to explore growth opportunities in hometech and clothtech sectors. It is jointly organized by the Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) and Indian Technical Textiles Association (ITTA), with more than 50 major industry participants.

The conference will bring together leaders, manufacturers, researchers, and representatives from central and state governments to discuss the sector’s future growth and development. Attendees will examine investment and export opportunities in the home-tech and cloth-tech industries, engage in expert dialogues, and participate in a Q&A session with industry leaders.

Goyal will also chair the second meeting of Textile Advisory Group on man-made fibres and the sixth meeting of Textile Advisory Group on Cotton (TAG-C), which includes stakeholders from the entire cotton value chain.

In addition, the minister will address a session on Sustainability and Circularity in Textiles, focusing on the future roadmap for the industry. India is preparing to meet the increasing internal and global demand for sustainable and circular products, with many innovators experimenting with resource-efficient and eco-friendly technologies and techniques.

Textile clusters in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are leading the way toward sustainability, implementing resource-efficient manufacturing processes such as zero liquid discharge, fibre-to-fibre recycling, and the adoption of alternative organic dyes and chemicals. They are also shifting to renewable energy sources and promoting worker well-being through improved working conditions and benefits, aligning with ESG principles.

During his visit, Goyal will tour the Handicraft and Handloom Expo in Somnath, which is being held as part of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam.