PM Mitra Park to boost jobs, textile industry in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Goyal

New Delhi: Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Integrated Textile Park, PM Mitra Park, spanning 1,000 acre in Lucknow and Hardoi. The textile park is aimed at creating employment opportunities for skilled workers in Uttar Pradesh and bolster the state’s textile industry.

PM Mitra Park Lucknow will be developed as a public-private partnership through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned by central and state governments. The park is expected to generate investment of ₹10,000 crore and create jobs for 100,000 people directly and 200,000 people indirectly.

Goyal praised the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts in governance, law enforcement, and infrastructure development under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He assured that PM Mitra Park would be the first park in the country to be inaugurated upon completion and highlighted the state’s dedication to providing necessary amenities for businesses, such as electricity and water supply.

According to Goyal, Uttar Pradesh has successfully implemented PM Modi’s vision of speed, skill, and scale, leading to the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy. The state’s strong ecosystem supports micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small businesses, with production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes playing a significant role.