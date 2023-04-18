PM Mitra Park to boost jobs, textile industry in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Goyal

PM Mitra Park to boost jobs, textile industry in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Goyal1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:20 PM IST
PM Mitra Park Lucknow will be developed as a public-private partnership through a special purpose vehicle owned by central and state governments. The park is expected to generate investment of ₹10,000 crore and create jobs for 100,000 people directly and 200,000 people indirectly.
New Delhi: Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Integrated Textile Park, PM Mitra Park, spanning 1,000 acre in Lucknow and Hardoi. The textile park is aimed at creating employment opportunities for skilled workers in Uttar Pradesh and bolster the state’s textile industry.
