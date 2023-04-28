New Delhi: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday called upon Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to collaborate on research and development for effective solutions to challenges in road transport sector.

Chairing the 10th meeting for SCO transport ministers, Gadkari said that a special working group has been established to promote collaboration among member states in the field of transportation. “This group will facilitate meetings to share knowledge and best practices related to reducing carbon emissions in transportation, promoting digital transformation, and implementing innovative technologies for more sustainable and efficient transport," he added.

“We feel that an approach which is based on collaboration and cooperation between the SCO member countries will enable to promote sustainable transport development, lower carbon emissions to enhance quality of life and improve efficiency of transport systems within the SCO regions...This is also reflected in India’s commitment to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2070 under the fivefold strategy called “Panchamrita" which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021," the minister said.

India is the current chair of SCO, which is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001. Member states comprise India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.