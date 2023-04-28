Gadkari calls upon SCO countries to collaborate for R&D in road transport1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Collaboration and cooperation between SCO member countries will enable promotion of sustainable transport development, lower carbon emissions to enhance quality of life and improve efficiency of transport systems within SCO regions
New Delhi: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday called upon Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to collaborate on research and development for effective solutions to challenges in road transport sector.
