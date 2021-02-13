OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Unions to provide legal, financial aid to arrested farmers; want judicial probe in 26 January violence
Farmers sitting during Kisan Mahapanchayat
Farmers sitting during Kisan Mahapanchayat

Unions to provide legal, financial aid to arrested farmers; want judicial probe in 26 January violence

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 07:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • According to SKM leaders, 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable
  • They have demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders leader on Saturday claimed that 122 farmers have been arrested so far by the Delhi Police in connection with 14 of the 44 FIRs filed after the violence that broke out during their tractor rally on Republic Day.

The farmers' unions said that they will provide legal and financial aid to all the arrested farmers. According to SKM leaders, 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A lighthouse on the coast in Suttsu, Hokkaido, Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Two fishing villages in Hokkaido are vying to host the final storage facility for half a century of Japanese nuclear waste, splitting communities between those seeking investment to stop the towns from dying, and those haunted by the 2011 Fukushima disaster, who are determined to stop the project. Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg

Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Fukushima, no tsunami threat

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
The uneven results in trying to ensure an equitable vaccine distribution in a place that has thrown itself into the problem show how difficult it will be to solve at a national level

Mass general confronts vaccine racial inequity rooted in history

6 min read . 08:17 PM IST
A person receives Covid-19 vaccine

Got two doses of vaccine? You still need to follow Covid-19 protocols to avoid transmission

2 min read . 08:18 PM IST
Railways have achieved this turnaround due to an extraordinary set of new initiatives being taken in improving business development, incentives, speed, and customisation.

Indian Railways freight revenue in first 12 days of February overtakes last year

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST

They have demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the 26 January violence. Kuldeep Singh, a member of SKM's legal cell, said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or high court should probe the incidents to unravel the "conspiracy" behind the incident and the alleged "false cases" against the farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders asked farmers who are getting police notices not to appear before the force directly and, instead, approach the legal cell constituted by the unions for any assistance.

The Morcha leaders claimed that "false" cases were being slapped on farmers charging them with serious offences like dacoity and attempt to murder to "harass" them.

Singh said that the Morcha will provide 2,000 to every arrested farmer for spending in the prison canteen.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year. The protesters have been alleging the laws will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system. But the government says the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout