The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders leader on Saturday claimed that 122 farmers have been arrested so far by the Delhi Police in connection with 14 of the 44 FIRs filed after the violence that broke out during their tractor rally on Republic Day .

The farmers' unions said that they will provide legal and financial aid to all the arrested farmers. According to SKM leaders, 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable.

They have demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the 26 January violence. Kuldeep Singh, a member of SKM's legal cell, said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or high court should probe the incidents to unravel the "conspiracy" behind the incident and the alleged "false cases" against the farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders asked farmers who are getting police notices not to appear before the force directly and, instead, approach the legal cell constituted by the unions for any assistance.

The Morcha leaders claimed that "false" cases were being slapped on farmers charging them with serious offences like dacoity and attempt to murder to "harass" them.

Singh said that the Morcha will provide ₹2,000 to every arrested farmer for spending in the prison canteen.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year. The protesters have been alleging the laws will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system. But the government says the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.





