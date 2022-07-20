Unit 3 of Kakrapar atomic plant likely to commence commercial operations by Dec

Jitendra Singh said, in unit-3, modifications and improvements have been carried out on the basis of commissioning feedback and their validation has also been completed
NEW DELHI :The third unit of Kakrapar Atomic Power Project in Gujarat is expected to commence commercial operation by December 2022, after obtaining stage-wise regulatory clearances.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said, in unit-3, modifications and improvements have been carried out on the basis of commissioning feedback and their validation has also been completed.
The unit is now being readied for startup and progressive power raise to full power in line with the regulatory clearances, he said. During the unit commissioning, following synchronization with the grid, elevated temperatures were observed in certain areas of the reactor building, said a statement from the Department of Atomic Energy.
These have since been addressed by carrying out requisite modifications and improvements, the minister said.
Singh also informed that unit-4 of Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP-4) has achieved a physical progress of 93.65% as of June 2022.
Among the other 700 MW pressurized heavy-water reactors (PHWR) under construction, Rajasthan Atomic Power Station 7 and 8 at Rawatbhata, Rajasthan have achieved physical progress of 95% and 80.8% respectively.
In respect of the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana or the Gorakhpur Nuclear Power Plant 1 and 2, various buildings and structures are under construction.
In the ten PHWRs including, Kaiga 5 & 6 at Kaiga in Karnataka, GHAVP 3 & 4 at Gorakhpur in Haryana, Mahi Banswara 1 to 4 at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Chutka 1 & 2 at Chutka in Madhya Pradesh, pre-project activities at sites and procurement of long delivery equipment have been undertaken. Excavation has also commenced at Kaiga-5 & 6, said the statement.
