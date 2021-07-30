The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached London-based "Bed and Breakfast" hotel owned by Ibournshorne Ltd, a UK-based associate company of Carnoustie Group, in a money laundering case against Unitech Group against which the agency has initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs filed by homebuyers and its promoters before Delhi Police.

The hotel presently has a value of approximately ₹58.61 crore, said the Enforcement Directorate whose money-laundering investigation against Unitech Group has revealed that tainted funds to the tune of ₹325 crore belonging to homebuyers were diverted to Carnoustie Group.

"Out of the total funds, ₹41.3 crore were diverted to the UK after substantial layering through Carnoustie Group, India and through Indesign Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Cyprus," said the Enforcement Directorate, adding "these funds were used for purchasing the shares of Ibounshorne Ltd, the UK in the name of Carnoustie Management India Pvt Ltd, an entity belonging to Carnoustie Group.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches on 38 locations in the National Capital Region and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group.

"After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and laundering of Proceed of Crime (POC) has been unearthed," said the agency. "Total POC in the case has arrived at ₹5,063.05 crore as determined till now."

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached immovable properties to the tune of ₹537 crore belonging to Trikar Group, Carnoustie Group and Shivalik Group.

With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, reached ₹5,95.61 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

