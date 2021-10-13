Thirty jail officials who colluded with Unitech’s imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra have been suspended, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Two contractural employees, who were also found prima facie complicit in the matter, have been terminated, the report said.

“Letter from Delhi Police received with names of 32 jail officials found prima facie complicit in the Unitech matter. Out of 32 personnel, 30 regular employees suspended and 2 contractual employees terminated," Prison officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered a case after 32 officials of Tihar prison number 7 were found to be complicit with Unitech’s jailed ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

The Supreme Court had on October 6 directed suspension of Tihar jail officials, registration of case against them and full-fledged probe into their collusion with Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, based on Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s report.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah had directed registration of cases against the Tihar Jail officials and other unknown persons under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code against those involved in the collusion as per the report.

The SC had also directed that the officials of Tihar Jail who have been prima facie found to be complicit in the course of the enquiry to be placed under suspension.

The former Unitech promoters had been shifted from the Tihar Jail to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail, following a Supreme Court order.

The court had said that two reports of the Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay and the connivance of Tihar Jail staff in flouting orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some “serious and disturbing" issues.

With agency inputs

