Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Unitech money-laundering case: ED attaches helicopter, 100 land parcels in Mumbai

Unitech money-laundering case: ED attaches helicopter, 100 land parcels in Mumbai

Premium
The total value of the helicopter, owned by King Rotors Air Charters Pvt Limited, and the 101 land parcels located in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area is 81.10 crore, the ED said
2 min read . 07:03 PM IST PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the probe has revealed that Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of 574 crore to Shivalik Group and, in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group purchased the said land parcels, helicopter from these proceeds of crime

NEW DELHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a helicopter and over 100 land parcels in Mumbai worth a total of 81 crore in connection with a money-laundering probe against realty firm Unitech Group, the agency said on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a helicopter and over 100 land parcels in Mumbai worth a total of 81 crore in connection with a money-laundering probe against realty firm Unitech Group, the agency said on Wednesday.

It said a provisional order for attachment of these properties owned by the Shivalik Group and its associates has been issued under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

It said a provisional order for attachment of these properties owned by the Shivalik Group and its associates has been issued under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The total value of the helicopter, owned by King Rotors Air Charters Pvt Limited, and the 101 land parcels located in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area is 81.10 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The action has been taken "in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group", the probe agency said.

While the plots of land are owned by the Shivalik Group, the company that owns the chopper is its associate firm, it said.

The probe has "revealed that Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of 574 crore to Shivalik Group and, in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group purchased the said land parcels and helicopter from these proceeds of crime," the ED alleged.

The Enforcement Directorate, early this year, filed a criminal case under various sections of the PMLA against the Unitech Group and its promoters over allegations that the owners — Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra — illegally diverted over 2,000 crore to Cyprus and Cayman Island.

The case was booked after the ED studied some FIRs filed by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against these promoters and the company, including an instance where they allegedly failed to complete a housing project on time in Gurgaon. 

On March 4, the ED also carried out raids at 35 locations of the Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group in Mumbai and at the national capital region after the registration of the case.

"After analysis of the seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion of proceeds of crime has been unearthed," it alleged.

The total attachment in this case now stands at 431 crore as two similar orders were earlier issued that froze assets worth 349.82 crore.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!