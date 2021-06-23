Unitech money-laundering case: ED attaches helicopter, 100 land parcels in Mumbai

Premium The total value of the helicopter, owned by King Rotors Air Charters Pvt Limited, and the 101 land parcels located in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area is ₹ 81.10 crore, the ED said

2 min read . 07:03 PM IST

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the probe has revealed that Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹574 crore to Shivalik Group and, in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group purchased the said land parcels, helicopter from these proceeds of crime