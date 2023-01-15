To press for various related to the 11th wage settlement of bank employees, the United Forum of Bank Unions has given a call for a two-day nationwide strike on January 30 and 31.
As per details, the 11th wage settlement of bank employees had occurred on November 11, 2020 between the Indian Banks' Association and the United Forum of Bank Union.
In the settlement, issues related to the agreement in which 5-day week in banks, stagnation increment is not given to banks by the Indian Banks Association.
Also, promotion and salary, and pension fixation issues erupted as major issues, State Convenor of United Forum of Bank Unions Mahesh Mishra said.
Mishra said that United Forum of Bank Unions has been trying for the last 28 months to resolve the remaining issues, however, no positive response was given by the Indian Banks' Association.
A two-day strike has been called on January 30 and 31. Ten lakh employees and officers of all the banks of the country will participate in the strike, Mishra claimed.
