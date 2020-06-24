United Spirits’ 'raising the bar' good but won’t get investors high on the stock

In general, consumer companies have been struggling with subdued demand and United Spirits is not an exception here. For FY20, the company reported a mere 1% revenue growth. Sales were impacted by general elections, overall consumption slowdown, followed by covid-19 led disruption towards the end of the year. The nationwide lockdown in the current quarter will weigh on sales, percolating to profits. Investors will watch the revenue momentum. In any case, it would be foolhardy to expect too much improvement in sales in this financial year.