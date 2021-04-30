NEW DELHI :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Indian foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday “to reaffirm the strength of the US-India partnership in the face of the covid-19 pandemic," the US State Department said in a readout.

“Expressing his appreciation for Indian assistance in America’s time of need, Secretary Blinken reviewed comprehensive ongoing US government efforts in support of the Indian government’s covid-19 response operations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Blinken “also noted the outpouring of support from US industries, non-governmental institutions, and private citizens for covid-19 relief efforts in India."

“The Secretary offered condolences and noted our concern for those who have lost friends and loved ones during this difficult period. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain in close contact," it said.

The call comes as two US military aircraft ferried assistance in the form of elements to manufacture vaccines, personal protective equipment, rapid diagnostic kits and tranches of anti-viral remdesivir to India. A third military aircraft is expected to fly in more assistance on Monday.

The US is among 40 countries that have offered India assistance in its battle against a vicious second wave of infections that is causing an unprecedented surge in daily infections with the daily death tolls also mounting.

Hospitals have complained of lack of oxygen supplies to treat the critically ill as well as a shortage of drugs like remdesivir, favipiravir and tocilizumab.India is sourcing cryogenic oxygen containers and others for the transport of oxygen to centres that need it most. Simultaneously, it is also seeking oxygen concentrators and other related equipment to meet the requirements of patients.

