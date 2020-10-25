Unity is power, strength, progress and empowerment: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Giving a call for national integration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said unity was the key to progress and empowerment that could help India scale new heights of development. There were forces that "continuously try to sow seeds of suspicion" in the minds of the people, but the country has given them a befitting reply each time.

In his monthly radio address, 'Mann ki Baat', Modi also made an appeal to the citizens to continue being vigilant over concerns around covid-19 and take due precautions during festivals. He added that festivals were a good time to encourage local buying and ensuring the push for vocal for local.

“Unity is power, unity is strength, unity is progress, unity is empowerment, united we will scale new heights. Although, there have been forces which continuously try to sow the seeds of suspicion in our minds and try to divide the country. The country too has given a befitting reply to these ill-intentions everytime," Modi said in his address during Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

“Today through our speech, bearing, actions and every moment we have to carry forward the entire spectrum of values that unite us. This is so that sense of ease and belongingness is inculcated in the mind of the citizen living in one part of country for citizen living in other," he added.

Referring to the ‘unity in diversity’ as mantra of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose birth anniversary is on 31 October, Modi said that Patel integrated the citizens with the freedom movement, connected issues of farmers with independence and integrated princely states with the union.

PM Modi also said everyone should ‘exercise patience, observe restraint’ in the backdrop of social distancing norms and health advisory owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that while people must prioritize buying local produce during festive shopping, they should also try to include everyone around them in moment of happiness and celebration.

“During the lockdown, we closely came to know about those members of society, without whom our lives would be miserable. Sanitation workers, brothers and sisters working as domestic helps, local vegetable vendors, milkmen, security guards….we have now felt the significance of their roles in our lives in a better way. During the moment of crisis, they were with us, they stood by all of us. Now, during the festivities, amid the rejoicing, we must take them along," he added.

Modi also added that we should also keep in mind how Indian soldiers are guarding our borders during the festival time. He assured the soldiers at the border that people of the country were with them and prayed for them. He urged everyone to light one diya or oil lamp for soldiers of the country.

Speaking about the recently implemented farm laws, which has seen pushback from several opposition parties and farmer groups, Modi said that it is allowing farmers to earn more. He spoke about a farm produce company which procured corn from harvesters in Maharashtra and gave additional bonus to farmers because of better returns under the new laws. “The company thought of sharing their extra profits with the farmers. The farmers had a right to it and hence the bonus was shared with them. The bonus amount may be small but this initiative is big. Through this, we come to know that on ground, the new agriculture laws are full of possibilities in favour of the farmers," he added.

Congress-ruled Punjab recently passed a bunch of legislations to override the central farm laws which furthers the idea of “One Nation, One Agriculture Market". Two other states under the key opposition party – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – too have scheduled legislative assembly sessions to pass similar laws like Punjab.





