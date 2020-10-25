Unity is power, strength, progress and empowerment: PM Modi

Speaking about the recently implemented farm laws, which has seen pushback from several opposition parties and farmer groups, Modi said that it is allowing farmers to earn more. He spoke about a farm produce company which procured corn from harvesters in Maharashtra and gave additional bonus to farmers because of better returns under the new laws. “The company thought of sharing their extra profits with the farmers. The farmers had a right to it and hence the bonus was shared with them. The bonus amount may be small but this initiative is big. Through this, we come to know that on ground, the new agriculture laws are full of possibilities in favour of the farmers," he added.