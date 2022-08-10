They validated their model using three independent datasets and found that estimated cumulative infection rates roughly matched serology data over time, and the estimated number of infections matched with the number of hospitalizations for all four pandemic waves caused by the ancestral, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variants. Modelled infection numbers also matched with death rates from the ancestral, Beta and Delta waves, but less so for Omicron, because by this stage prior infection and vaccinations reduced the number of infected people suffering from deadly outcomes.