University of Auckland, Tata Memorial Hospital collaborate for cancer care

New Delhi: Tata Memorial Hospital,Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland and (TMH), Mumbai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage in long-term cooperation in cancer care.

“Initial projects envisaged for the partnership include: a digital platform for clinical trials to track study-related activities for patients, investigators and regulators; a digital platform to make outpatient clinics more efficient; and a digital method to enhance prescription medicine safety, such as including connecting systems to ensure potential serious drug interactions are identified and flagged for the treating physician," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Rajendra Badwe, director, TMH said that they are committed to improving the lives of the patients with cancer. “We hope that this collaboration with the University of Auckland will help us harness the power of technology to improve patients’ lives."

Badwe added that by combining TMH’s expertise in cancer care with the University of Auckland’s technological expertise, we are confident that a real difference can be made in the lives of patients with cancer and their families.

“The two countries have a long history of cooperation in healthcare and this partnership builds on an already strong relationship; the University of Auckland is strongly committed to finding solutions to some global health issues in partnership with such a leading institution," Bloomfield added.

The University of Auckland officials were visiting Mumbai as part of a longer visit to India which included hosting the three-day Quacquarelli Symonds India summit focused on ‘India’s Global Vision: Building universities for a knowledge economy’.