University of Auckland, Tata Memorial Hospital collaborate for cancer care
Initial projects envisaged for the partnership include a digital platform for clinical trials to track study-related activities for patients, investigators and regulators; a digital platform to make outpatient clinics more efficient
New Delhi: Tata Memorial Hospital,Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland and (TMH), Mumbai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage in long-term cooperation in cancer care.
